Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,994. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $325.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

