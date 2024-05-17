WesBanco, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.2 %

WSBC stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

