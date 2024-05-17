First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.86.

