BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,079 shares of company stock worth $9,528,436. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

