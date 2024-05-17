Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $102.17 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Argus increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

