Westpac Banking Corp Has $244,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $447.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $317.86 and a one year high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.38.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,270 shares of company stock worth $10,289,124 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

