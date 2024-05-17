Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,758 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of -67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

