M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $59,418,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,176,000 after buying an additional 430,356 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,308,000 after buying an additional 393,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 279.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,956,000 after buying an additional 314,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,034 shares of company stock worth $19,706,471. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

