Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

