Westpac Banking Corp Has $138,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $3,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

