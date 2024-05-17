Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

