Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

