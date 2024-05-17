W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 785,766 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 6,411.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 403,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,032,000 after buying an additional 338,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $17,750,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.