Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 378 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 270,540 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 519,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 67,930 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

