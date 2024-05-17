Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Best Buy worth $25,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 8,258 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $675,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

