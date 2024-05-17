Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $276.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.60. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

