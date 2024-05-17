Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,318,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $371.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

