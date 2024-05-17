Westpac Banking Corp Has $66,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,039,000 after acquiring an additional 517,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,286 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,937,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,452,000 after purchasing an additional 294,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,643 shares of company stock valued at $53,475,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $95.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

