Westpac Banking Corp Has $193,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

SWKS stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

