Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

