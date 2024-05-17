Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,395 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,154,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LKQ by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 456,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 359,606 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

