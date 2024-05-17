DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 404.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,026,819. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DASH opened at $116.16 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

