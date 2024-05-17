Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 228.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $20,004,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,652.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 1,703,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock worth $3,031,731. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.17 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

