CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRH. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. CRH has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CRH by 17.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CRH by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

