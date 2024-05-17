Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,062 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.94% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 702,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 508,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.