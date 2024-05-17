Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $78,000 in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,961,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 13,452.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 125,650 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Aegon Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $6.82 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

