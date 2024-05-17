Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $45.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $773.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

