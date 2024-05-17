TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) EVP Craig B. Carney Sells 757 Shares

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.45 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCBK

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 77,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $281,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.