Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $418.00

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.21), with a volume of 466278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408 ($5.12).
Redde Northgate Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The company has a market cap of £959.36 million, a P/E ratio of 742.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 382.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 363.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.84), for a total transaction of £19,250 ($24,177.34). Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Redde Northgate Company Profile
Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.
