H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in April

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,972,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 2,718,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.5 days.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.07.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
