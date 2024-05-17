H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in April

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,972,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 2,718,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.5 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

