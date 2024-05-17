Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in April

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Horizonte Minerals
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.