Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in April

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

