iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.6 days.
iA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.66. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $69.36.
About iA Financial
