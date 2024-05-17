Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Innovative Designs Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IVDN opened at $0.17 on Friday. Innovative Designs has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

About Innovative Designs

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.