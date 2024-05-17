Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

Jiangxi Copper stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.32.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

