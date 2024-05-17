Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
Jiangxi Copper stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.32.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangxi Copper
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.