Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,409,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 68,551,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 0.1 %

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.