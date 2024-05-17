William Kent Lorenz Sells 1,345 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Kent Lorenz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, William Kent Lorenz sold 80 shares of First Business Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,800.00.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $286.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.79.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIZ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Business Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.