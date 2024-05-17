KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,666.5 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSF opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

