Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.95

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 87760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.