Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.56

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 344301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $501.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Stories

