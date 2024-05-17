Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.99

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 58910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -631.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 53,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 509,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

