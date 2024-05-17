DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
DatChat Stock Performance
DatChat stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. DatChat has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.
DatChat Company Profile
