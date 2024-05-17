DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

DatChat Stock Performance

DatChat stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. DatChat has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Get DatChat alerts:

DatChat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.