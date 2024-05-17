Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.73 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.26-1.29 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. Dynatrace has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

