Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.73 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.26-1.29 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. Dynatrace has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

View Our Latest Report on DT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.