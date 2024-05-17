Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Electrovaya updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Electrovaya Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ELVA opened at $3.03 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELVA. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

