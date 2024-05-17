Achain Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $260,642.91 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000880 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001267 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

