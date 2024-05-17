127,626 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 127,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN stock opened at 73.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.22. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 74.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.56.

SharkNinja Company Profile



SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

