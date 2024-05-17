Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Assurant were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assurant by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 839.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $175.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

