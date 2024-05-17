Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 50,394 Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
Separately, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hippo Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Hippo stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $31,906.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,929.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $31,906.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,929.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,865 shares of company stock valued at $310,904. 11.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Hippo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hippo in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Hippo
Hippo Company Profile
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hippo
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.