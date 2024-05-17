Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHK. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.