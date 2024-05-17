StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Price Performance

Kaman stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Kaman has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

