Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Aemetis Price Performance

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.16. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 253,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 74,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

